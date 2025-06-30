KLIA’s Aerotrain is back! First departure at 10am tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke has signed off on the papers, officially clearing the KLIA Aerotrain to resume operations tomorrow at 10am.

“This is the train that ferries passengers between the main terminal and the satellite building, making travel at KLIA Terminal 1 faster and more convenient.

“Big thanks to everyone who worked tirelessly to bring the Aerotrain back. See you on board!” Loke said in a Facebook post today.

KLIA’s automated aerotrain system has had a long and often bumpy journey since it began service in 1998.

After years of recurring technical issues, a major breakdown in March 2023 left 114 passengers stranded mid-track, prompting Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to suspend the service indefinitely.

Loke was reported saying the upgraded aerotrain now features three-carriage sets, each capable of carrying 270 passengers per trip.

Two trains will operate in rotation, with a third on standby.

To optimise service and upkeep, the trains will use dual tracks during peak periods and a single track during off-peak hours.