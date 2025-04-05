Kosovo President Osmani concludes four-day visit to Malaysia

SEPANG: Kosovo President Dr Vjosa Osmani Sadriu departed for Brunei today after concluding a four-day official visit to Malaysia, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

A red-carpet farewell ceremony was held at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here, featuring a guard of honour mounted by the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial). She left at about noon.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek was present to bid farewell to Osmani and her delegation.

Osmani arrived in Malaysia on Thursday, marking her first visit to the country since assuming office on April 4, 2021.

On Friday, Osmani was accorded an official welcoming ceremony, followed by a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

One of the highlights of the visit was the conferment of Kosovo’s highest civilian honour, the Order of Independence, upon Anwar.

The award is granted to individuals who have made significant contributions towards the country’s independence.

The Kosovo government also conferred the award posthumously on former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in recognition of his contributions during a pivotal moment in the country’s history.

In a joint press conference on Friday, Anwar said Malaysia remains committed to working with Kosovo beyond traditional diplomatic ties, expanding into trade, investment and broader cooperation between both nations.

Meanwhile, Osmani said Kosovo is set to deepen diplomatic, economic and security ties with Malaysia, signified by the opening of its embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Expressing deep gratitude for Malaysia’s longstanding support, Osmani said the bond between the two nations was built not only through diplomacy but also on shared values of unity, dignity and diversity.

Malaysia officially recognised Kosovo on Oct 30, 2008, becoming one of the first Asian countries to do so. Diplomatic relations were formally established on March 18, 2011.

In 2024, total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Kosovo reached RM28.55 million (USD6.0 million), with Malaysia’s exports to the republic valued at RM25.92 million (USD5.5 million) and imports at RM2.63 million (USD550,000).

Key Malaysian exports include palm oil, electrical and electronic products, and manufactured goods, while imports from Kosovo mainly consist of raw materials and semi-precious stones.