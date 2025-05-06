KUALA LUMPUR: The Kota MADANI project demonstrates the government’s commitment to fulfilling the rights and needs of civil servants, particularly as a concrete solution to public housing issues in Putrajaya, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat Central Leadership Council member Sivamalar Genapathy.

She said the project is not designed for the elite nor did it carry the ‘skyscraper syndrome’ seen under previous administrations, but rather aims to address the imbalance between applications for quarters and the number of available units in Putrajaya.

“The Auditor-General’s Report 2021 confirmed that nearly 18,000 civil servants remain on the waiting list for government quarters. Yet, no new quarters have been developed in recent years.

“The reality is, 90 percent of Putrajaya’s population consists of civil servants. Therefore, it is only right and necessary for the government to ensure their basic needs are met,“ she said in a statement today.

The Kota MADANI project is reported to offer 10,000 units of quarters designated for civil servants and is expected to accommodate up to 30,000 residents by offering an inclusive and sustainable urban development model.

Sivamalar said the number is not merely a statistic but a true commitment to addressing the needs of those who have long served as the backbone of the nation’s administration — proving that the MADANI government does not merely make promises, but delivers concrete solutions to longstanding issues that have been neglected.

Previously, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa stated that the Kota MADANI development represents a long-term strategic investment in shaping the future of Putrajaya as a model city that upholds MADANI values, in line with the vision of Bandar Chase.

Dr Zaliha said Kota MADANI will serve as the foundation for a low-carbon city that upholds the principles of sustainability, well-being, and public safety.