Kota MADANI smart city model for Malaysia urban development

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has suggested that the Kota MADANI smart city initiative serve as a blueprint for urban development nationwide. He highlighted the need for a balanced approach that prioritises public welfare over commercial interests.

Speaking at the launch of the Kota MADANI project in Putrajaya’s Precinct 19, Anwar urged state governments and local authorities to take charge of urban planning instead of relying solely on developers. “Do not simply submit to the developers. We are the ones who do the planning; the developers are just part of the process to provide input for improvement,“ he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that urban development must integrate cultural values, humanity, and quality of life. He warned against profit-driven proposals that neglect long-term community benefits. “Do not let projects be decided solely by developers, because if so, they will naturally provide views and recommendations that are profit-driven,“ he added.

The Kota MADANI project aims to showcase sustainable, people-first urban planning, setting a benchmark for future developments in Malaysia.

Anwar emphasised that developers must meet the needs of the people, even though, in reality, no developer would undertake a RM4 billion project (the cost of Kota MADANI) without considering profit.

He said the project could be expedited as it involved government-owned land and the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS).

“The Cabinet meeting yesterday was still discussing Kota MADANI because if we look at it in detail, the first is the needs of civil servants. We want them to work in comfort and to have housing security.

“Some have criticised... why launch a new project when many old ones are left incomplete,“ he said.

Anwar explained that older projects were also being completed progressively, currently reaching 96 to 98 per cent completion, and that new developments like Kota MADANI were necessary to meet the urgent needs of the people, including today’s civil servants.

“But for upcoming (Kota MADANI) projects – the first phase involves 3,000 units – I’ve already told Fadlun (Putrajaya Corporation president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud) to hurry up, don’t take four or five more years. The civil servants are impatient, and so is the Prime Minister,“ he said.

Kota MADANI will feature 10,000 high-density residential units capable of accommodating over 30,000 residents, along with vertical schools and various public amenities.

The development will integrate artificial intelligence (AI), smart digital infrastructure, and green mobility systems.

Planned public facilities include Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, schools, health clinics, fire and police stations, a mosque, and financial institutions — all designed with local cultural elements to preserve architectural heritage.

The first phase of development is scheduled to begin in September and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Also present at the event were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.