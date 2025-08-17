Hungary marks 100 years of boxing with 100 matches

BUDAPEST: A hundred boxing matches and thousands of visitors marked the 100th anniversary of the Hungarian Boxing Association on Saturday at Heroes’ Square in central Budapest amid a sweltering 36-degree Celsius heat warning, reported Xinhua.

The Hungarian Boxing Association was founded on August 17, 1925, at the Park Hotel in the Hungarian capital.

Throughout Olympic boxing history, Hungarian athletes have won a total of 10 gold, two silver, and eight bronze medals.

Among the 100 bouts organised on Saturday, nearly half featured young athletes. The highlight of the event was a match between Istvan Kovacs, former Olympic and amateur world champion, and Boris van der Vorst, current president and founding figure of World Boxing, the international governing body for amateur boxing.

Following the latest decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), World Boxing was provisionally recognised as the international federation for boxing on February 26, 2025. It will oversee boxing competitions at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

World Boxing is set to hold its inaugural World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, in September, featuring both men’s and women’s events simultaneously.

Hungary will send nine male and seven female athletes to compete -BERNAMA-XINHUA