KPDN arrest man buying RON95 petrol believed to be used in misappropriation in Beluran

SANDAKAN: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) arrested a man on suspicions of misappropriating RON95 petrol at a petrol station in Beluran on Saturday (Oct 26).

Sandakan KPDN enforcement chief Azdy Zukkry John said the local man was found to have been purchasing 893.71 litres of subsidised petrol worth RM1,832.10 at 3.40 pm, which was then filled into five blue coloured drums.

“Preliminary inspections found that the suspect did not have any approval or permit to purchase the RON95 petrol, and he was then detained and the petrol was seized, along with a three-ton lorry, 19 empty drums with petrol and purchase receipts.

“Officers also seized controlled items and sales receipts from the petrol station involved,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He also expressed hope that consumers would support ministry efforts to curb leakages and manipulation of controlled and subsidised items in Sandakan.