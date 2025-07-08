KPDN expands eCOSS system nationwide to curb subsidised cooking oil leaks

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is set to expand the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme (eCOSS) nationwide to tackle the leakage of subsidised packet cooking oil.

The move aims to strengthen supply chain monitoring by recording transactions at every stage, from refineries to retailers and consumers.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali highlighted concerns over unscrupulous practices by some retailers. “There are some retailers who act a little unscrupulously, say they receive 10 boxes (of packet cooking oil) a day to sell. They might sell five boxes, then set aside the remaining five for their associates or store them. Some even transfer the oil into bottles and sell it at the prices of bottled cooking oil.”

To address this, the eCOSS system will ensure full transparency and tracking of subsidised goods. Purchases made through the eCOSS app will allow for better control and targeted distribution. The minister emphasised the need for risk management to prevent supply leaks and ensure fair access for consumers. - Bernama