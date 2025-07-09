KPDN inspects 1,698 items in Ops Kesan 4.0 price check sweep

PETALING JAYA: A total of 1,698 stock keeping units (SKU) across 375 business premises were inspected nationwide under Ops Kesan 4.0 between July 1 and July 8, according to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN).

The ministry, in its post on X said the enforcement operation is part of a nationwide effort to ensure businesses do not exploit recent developments, including Sales and Service Tax (SST) adjustments, to unjustifiably raise prices.

The operation, led by KPDN’s enfrocement division, targets profiteering activities by monitoring the supply chain and retail pricing mechanisms to ensure compliance with Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011.

The inspection visit to Pasar Borong Selangor in Puchong was led by the ministry’s enforcement division deputy director-general (Operations) Shamsul Nizam Khalil as part of initiative by the division to ensure retailers must not use SST implementation as an excuse to trigger unreasonable price hikes.

He stressed that KPDN will continue to take stern action against any party found increasing prices without a valid justification.