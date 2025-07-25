KPDN monitors petrol stations to prevent RON95 subsidy misuse

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will intensify monitoring at petrol stations nationwide to curb potential misuse of subsidised RON95 petrol once the fuel subsidy rationalisation takes effect. Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh stated that enforcement teams are prepared to tackle irregularities, including repeated MyKad usage for excessive purchases.

Fuziah highlighted that the MyKad system will help track unusual fuel transactions, ensuring subsidies benefit only eligible Malaysians. “We can detect if a single MyKad is used multiple times in a day through system records, preventing excessive claims,“ she said after an Op Kesan 4.0 inspection at a local supermarket.

The operation, launched following recent sales and service tax adjustments, has inspected 950 premises nationwide, covering 3,965 stock-keeping units. Authorities issued 950 price notices under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, with 23 complaints under investigation.

Fuziah reiterated that KPDN remains vigilant against profiteering and price manipulation by traders exploiting tax changes. - Bernama