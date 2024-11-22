KPDN seizes fake watches in Alor Setar raid

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) raided a warehouse suspected of selling counterfeit branded watches yesterday.

Kedah KPDN director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin said the raid on the warehouse, which was operating without any business signs, was carried out at 11.30 am yesterday with representatives of the owners of registered trademarks.

“The action taken is based on complaints and intelligence outcomes that have been carried out since early November around Alor Setar. The raid involved seven Alor Setar KPDN enforcement personnel, with two officers representing the registered trademark owner.

“The raid found that a 42 year old trader with four employees were selling fake branded watches online,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said a further check by the trademark owner representative confirmed that 493 units of watches of various branded models and 1,800 units of watch boxes were counterfeit and confiscated for further investigation.

“The total value of the seizure is RM12,070 and the case is being investigated under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademark Act 2019,“ he said.

He added that the KPDN warned traders not to sell or offer goods with wrongly used registered trademarks.