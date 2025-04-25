KPDN seizes jewellery items using trademark of well-known brand

IPOH: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry seized various pieces of jewellery bearing the trademarks of well-known brands from a business premises in Ayer Tawar during a recent operation.

The raid, carried out under Op Jenama by KPDN enforcement officers with representatives of the trademark owner at about 10 am on Wednesday, resulted in the seizure of jewellery items valued at over RM8,900.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the raid was conducted after a week-long investigation and intelligence operation by his team following a complaint lodged by the trademark owner.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by four officers from the Manjung Branch office of the ministry found that the gold shop was illegally using a trademark associated with a well-known brand of pure gold.

“Further inspections resulted in the seizure of 17 items of jewellery comprising gold rings, earrings and a gold pendant, as well as a silver ring estimated to be worth RM8,908,“ he said in a statement today.

He said further investigations are being conducted under Section 102 (1)(c) of the Trademark Act 2019.