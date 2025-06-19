KPDN urges haj scam victims to file claims with consumer tribunal

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has urged victims of fraudulent haj packages to file complaints with the Tribunal for Consumer Claims (TTPM) to seek appropriate compensation.

Deputy Minister Dr Fuziah Salleh said the ministry has yet to receive any official complaints but encouraged affected individuals to come forward.

“Some victims may not be aware of their rights. Through TTPM, they can file claims of up to RM50,000.

“Many assume that lodging a police report is sufficient, but we also urge them to report the matter to TTPM,” she told reporters after launching the Enforcement and Consumer Advocacy Programme here today.

Complaints can be submitted at any KPDN branch nationwide or online.

Also present were Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo and state chief enforcement officer Mohd Fuzi Hadi Abd Latif.

Fuziah said TTPM will assess each case based on the details provided, including the amount paid, promises made, and the actual services received.

She also advised consumers to remain vigilant and not hesitate to lodge complaints if their rights have been compromised.

Recently, the media reported that 47 Malaysians were allegedly scammed by a local haj agent, believed to involve a well-known religious figure.

The victims were reportedly forced to walk through dangerous routes without proper documentation after arriving in Jeddah, following strict enforcement by Saudi authorities against pilgrims without haj visas.

Police have since detained two individuals with the title “ustaz” to assist in the investigation.