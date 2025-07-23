MPPK stays neutral, won’t join ‘Turun Anwar’ rally

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Student Consultative Council (MPPK), as the official platform representing student representative bodies nationwide, will not be involved in any partisan gatherings, including the ‘Turun Anwar’ Rally scheduled for this Saturday in the federal capital.

In a statement issued today, MPPK said it recognised the differing views held by students, including those related to the nation’s leadership and current policies.

“MPPK will not be officially involved in any partisan gatherings, including the ‘Turun Anwar’ Rally. This decision is aimed at maintaining MPPK’s role as an independent, neutral and open platform that represents all student voices without favouring any political ideology.

“We urge students to always uphold their ethics, conduct and identity as educated individuals who project a positive image of their institution in the eyes of society,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Student Representative Council of Universiti Sains Malaysia (MPP USM) said it would also not be officially involved in any partisan gatherings, including this Saturday’s rally.

In a statement, MPP USM said the approach was taken to ensure it remained an independent, neutral and open body for all students, without being influenced by any political ideology.

“At the same time, we wish to emphasise that USM is currently in the final semester examination period.

“Therefore, we call on all USM students to concentrate fully on their final examinations,” the statement said. - Bernama