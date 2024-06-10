KPKT committed to empowering youth in housing, urban development - NGA

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is committed to empowering youth as leaders, innovators and decision-makers in housing and urban development, said its minister, Nga Kor Ming.

Speaking at the 2024 National World Habitat Day Celebration, he said the ministry recognises the potential of youth as the heartbeat of future cities, in line with the celebration’s theme ‘Engaging Youth to Create a Better Urban Future’ which encourages young people to actively participate in shaping the cities and communities they inhabit.

“Today, we recognise that youth voices must not only be heard, but amplified. Our cities need the innovation, creativity and energy that young people bring to the table.

“We need your fresh ideas to tackle some of the biggest challenges of urbanisation, such as affordable housing, sustainability, efficient public transport and inclusive spaces for all,“ he said in his speech at Armenian Park, here today.

Nga added that the government understands that the dream of homeownership often seems out of reach for many young people. Therefore, KPKT has introduced affordable housing initiatives specifically aimed at young adults, including the PR1MA Housing Programme and the Rent-to-Own scheme, to make homeownership more accessible to first-time buyers, especially young professionals.

He noted that the ministry has also proposed the MADANI Deposit Scheme in Budget 2025 to ensure that all Malaysians, particularly young people aged 21 to 40, have access to safe and affordable housing.

“Under this initiative, the government will provide a deposit of up to RM30,000 for homes priced at or below RM500,000 and this will significantly reduce the financial burden on young buyers, helping them secure the loans they need and turning their dream of homeownership into a reality,“ he added.

Meanwhile, the minister encouraged all 156 local authorities (PBT) in the country to show their commitment by participating in the next National Scroll of Honour for Human Settlement aimed at creating sustainable urban solutions.

He pointed out that this year, KPKT has received 42 nominations, the highest number to date, evaluated based on best practices, initiatives, and innovative solutions that contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in conjunction of World Habitat Day 2024.

Despite Malaysia achieving 43 per cent of all 248 indicators of the latest SDGs, far above the world average of 17 per cent, Nga said there is still room for improvement, especially in areas such as solid waste management, climate change resilience, sustainable urban planning and more.

Elaborating, he pointed out that the urban population has exceeded 75 per cent and is projected to reach 85 per cent by 2050. Therefore, it is essential to ensure that urban areas are developed sustainably.

During the event, Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) was awarded first place in National Scroll of Honour for Human Settlement 2024, followed by Sepang Municipal Council in second place.

Over the years, the National Scroll of Honour for Human Settlement has recognised more than 50 initiatives from local governments and communities and this prestigious award honours extraordinary efforts of individuals and organisations in creating sustainable urban solutions.

In addition, the Youth Assembly was held in conjunction with the Malaysia Urban Forum 2024 (MUF) to gather feedback from young people. The results of the discussions were presented during the World Habitat Day Celebration here, which included a town hall session serving as a two-way communication platform between the youth and the minister.

MUF 2024, which kicked-off yesterday and runs until Oct 8, has attracted 8,000 local and international participants. The event features various dialogue sessions, discussions and the presentation of 100 papers by panellists from different ministries and government agencies, local authorities, industry experts, professional bodies, non-governmental organisations and representatives of residents, including women, youth, grassroots, children and academics.

Looking ahead, next year’s MUF will take place in Kuala Lumpur as the ASEAN Urban Forum, coinciding with Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.