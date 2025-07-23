KPKT ensures economic stability benefits reach Malaysians

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will ensure Malaysians enjoy the benefits of economic stability through sustainable urban planning and development, said Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He emphasised the ministry’s commitment to initiatives that enhance public well-being and comfort.

Nga stated that the aid and incentives announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reflect a people-centric approach.

“All economic growth, historic investments, a stronger currency and improved national competitiveness are now directly translated into benefits that impact the people’s daily lives,“ he said in a statement.

Key measures include the RM100 one-off cash aid under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme for Malaysians aged 18 and above, the postponement of toll rate hikes on 10 major highways, and a reduction in RON95 petrol prices to RM1.99 per litre.

An additional public holiday on September 15 for Malaysia Day and increased funding for MADANI Rahmah Sales to RM600 million were also announced.

“KPKT is confident that with the MADANI spirit and unity among all quarters, Malaysia can progress as a developed nation that is not only economically stable but also fair and equitable for all,“ Nga added. – Bernama