KPKT seeks RM1bil allocation for public facilities under Budget 2026

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has proposed 13 major initiatives to the Finance Ministry in preparation for the 2026 Budget, scheduled to be presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this October.

Its Minister Nga Kor Ming said in a statement today, emphasising that the 2026 Budget represents a significant opportunity to advance the Malaysia Madani agenda by implementing initiatives that directly benefit the well-being of citizens nationwide.

“We want the 2026 Budget to be people-centric by strengthening public infrastructure, enhancing the surrounding environment, providing conducive business spaces for small traders, and helping citizens own their first homes easily at affordable rates,” he said after attending a consultation session on the 2026 Budget initiative proposals with Second Finance Minister, Senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

The proposed initiatives include:

- Madani Well-being: An allocation of RM1 billion to implement 10,000 basic public facility projects throughout 2026, such as Madani Parks, public markets, community halls, residential drainage systems, and solar street lighting.

- Rumah Kasih Madani: RM200 million to repair and rebuild 10,000 dilapidated homes to assist urban poor families in living in safer and more comfortable conditions.

- Madani Home Ownership Campaign (HOC 3.0): Tax and non-tax incentive packages to encourage homeownership and stimulate the real estate sector as a pillar of the national economy.

- MyKiosk 3.0: Transforming MyKiosk into modern business spaces and tourist attractions in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026, with an allocation of RM30 million.

- Madani Harmoni: RM100 million for the maintenance of non-Islamic places of worship in multi-ethnic parliamentary constituencies, continuing the government’s commitment to diversity and community harmony.

- Chinese New Village and Indian Village Development: RM150 million for infrastructure development, “one village, one product” programmes, heritage tourism, and village beautification.

- Public Cleaning Reform and Circular Economy: Modernising public cleaning services through new technologies and circular economy models.

- Empowerment of the Fire and Rescue Department and Volunteer Fire Teams: Upgrading fire station infrastructure, quarters, and facilities, while recognising 367 volunteer fire teams nationwide.

“All the proposed initiatives will benefit millions of citizens and will be fully implemented next year to ensure tangible results and that the benefits are felt by the people,” said Nga.

Also present at the consultation session were KPKT Deputy Minister Datuk Aiman Sabu, KPKT secretary-general Datuk M. Nor Azman Taib, Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican, and National Budget director Datuk Seri Ab Rahim Ab Rahman.

The 2026 Budget is expected to be presented in Parliament on October 10.