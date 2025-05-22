PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) today voluntarily submitted documents related to the MyKiosk Project to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), demonstrating its commitment to transparency and integrity in the project.

In a statement, KPKT said the documents were handed over by the director-general of the Local Government Department, Datuk Mohd Fadzli Mohd Kenali, at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, following allegations of irregularities in the project.

Mohd Fadzli, accompanied by a team from the ministry, came forward to provide full cooperation, despite no formal request having been made by the MACC.

“This reflects KPKT’s strong commitment to strengthening governance systems and upholding good administrative practices.

“The ministry is also determined to ensure that no element of abuse of power or misappropriation is involved in the implementation of the MyKiosk programme, which is aimed at benefiting small traders,” the statement read.

“By submitting these documents to the MACC, we aim to assure the public that every aspect of the programme’s implementation is transparent and follows proper procedures,” the ministry said.

KPKT also clarified that all procurement and contractor appointments under the MyKiosk project were conducted by 133 local authorities through open quotation processes.

As a result, 795 contractors have been appointed by local authorities nationwide.

“The ceiling cost for MyKiosk 2.0 is RM25,000. The unit price for each kiosk is reasonable and allows contractors to compete fairly through a transparent and open quotation process at their respective local authority.

“All allocations related to MyKiosk were listed under Budget Initiatives and submitted to the Ministry of Finance in line with established procedures,” KPKT said.