Johor Corp posts strong revenue, earnings growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Corporation (JCorp) and its group of companies announced consolidated financial results for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2024 (FY24), recording revenue of RM6.96 billion, a 12% increase from RM6.2 billion in FY23.

In a statement yesterday, JCorp said the performance reflects continued momentum under the JCorp 3.0 Reinvention Plan, which is reshaping the organisation into an impact-led, value-driven Investment Holding Corporation.

FY24 saw stronger contributions across key verticals, supported by focused capital allocation, portfolio optimisation, and operating model improvements.

Profit before tax rose to RM718 million – exceeding the FY23 results by 19%. This was supported by contributions particularly from the agribusiness and wellness and healthcare divisions, value unlocking through strategic asset disposals, and tighter cost control across the group.

KPJ Healthcare Bhd (KPJ) recorded a revenue of RM3.92 billion in FY24, marking a 15% year-on-year growth, driven by continued patient trust in our “Care for Life” patient-centric approach. Net profit rose to RM407.2 million, underpinned by improved margins, enhanced operational efficiency and prudent financial management.

The group’s agribusiness vertical, led by Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd (Kulim) through its core investee company JPG, recorded RM1.61 billion in revenue – an 18% increase from the previous year. Plantation operations contributed 95% of segment revenue, while the remaining came from the agrofood division. Net profit from continuing operations stood at RM242.7 million, supported by improved commodity pricing and sustained cost efficiency. The group also recognised a one-off loss of RM129 million from the divestment of its discontinued operation segment, resulting in total net profit of RM113.5 million for FY24.

JLand Group achieved a remarkable RM1.3 billion in revenue for the year 2024 – a strong 9% increase compared to the year 2023. This growth was primarily driven by contributions from its property development and integrated community solutions segments. Overall, the group delivered a commendable performance, recording RM205.81 million in profit before tax and RM157.8 million in net profit. These results reflect the group’s solid operational execution and effective cost management, underscoring its resilience and strong fundamentals.

JLand Group’s financial results are on a proforma basis, pending the completion of JLand Group’s internal restructuring.

QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd, operator of KFC and Pizza Hut across Malaysia and the region, recorded RM3.53 billion in total revenue – RM3.23 billion from continuing operations.

At the holding level, JCorp recorded RM759 million in revenue and RM634 million in net profit. This included RM425.82 million in dividend income – primarily from Kulim (RM356.42 million) and KPJ (RM64.95 million) and RM223.47 million in proceeds from industrial land sales. The results underscore stronger asset performance and deliberate capital recovery actions taken during the year.

As of Dec 31, 2024, JCorp’s total Assets Under Management stood at RM24.5 billion.

JCorp president and CEO Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim said as they continue to play their role as responsible stewards, their focus remains on building institutions that drive long-term impact.

JCorp said it enters FY25 with renewed emphasis on creating value and enabling sustainable communities in line with its commitment to Membina & Membela. This entails scaling AI and digital integration, advancing strategic sectors such as agribusiness and healthcare, and deepening collaboration across the public and private ecosystem. A key priority is to strengthen executional excellence in order to deliver long-term value while reimagining the next phase of growth for Johor and the nation.