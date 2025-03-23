BUKIT MERTAJAM: The National Unity Ministry (KPN) aims to establish more Progressive Rukun Tetangga (RT) this year to help boost the local economy in such communities.

KPN Secretary-General Datuk Ruji Ubi said that this year, the ministry has allocated RM20 million in grants for Progressive RTs, with there being over 100 active RTs nationwide.

“I hope the number of Progressive RTs will increase, as KPN has allocated RM20 million this year. There are six in Penang, and we would like to increase that to 12 or more.

“The Progressive RT programme is an initiative within the Rukun Tetangga (KRT) areas. It is an economic programme that was newly introduced last year,“ he told reporters after attending the Penang KRT gathering and the Rahmah Basket distribution ceremony at Wisma Al-Ansar here tonight.

Previously, KPN announced that the Progressive RT programme is expected to drive excellence in community service and social work through eight key focus areas: Economy and Livelihood, Community Security and Resilience, Leadership, Community Well-being, Lifelong Learning, Environment, Heritage and Culture, and Innovation.

Ruji added that KPN focuses on economic growth, livelihoods, and food security, primarily through initiatives aimed at empowering the economic agenda of Progressive RTs.

He added that implementing this measure could boost productivity in Progressive RTs by increasing household income and helping to alleviate the rising cost of living.