PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) will announce the outcomes of applications by Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates to public universities and tertiary education institutions for the 2024/2025 academic session on June 16.

They include applications to study at public universities (UA), polytechnics and community colleges (KK).

The ministry, in a statement today, said that the results can be checked from noon to 5 pm on June 25 online via the links https://jpt.utm.my; https://jpt.uum.edu.my; https://jpt.unimas.my; https://jpt.ums.edu.my and https://jpt.umt.edu.my or via the Mobile UPUPocket application on smartphones.

It said the confirmation of acceptance for offers will start from June 17 to 25 on the websites of Public Higher Education Institutions (IPTA) and MARA Higher Education Division (MARA BPT)

“The official offer letters will be issued by IPTA and MARA BPT to successful candidates starting June 17, 2025, after the candidates confirm their acceptance of the offer within the stipulated period,“ it said.

According to the ministry, only applicants who were unsuccessful or received a certificate-level study offer can submit an appeal application via UPUOnline® for admission to UA and Polytechnics at https://upu.mohe.gov.my within 10 days from noon on June 16 to 5 pm on June 25, 2025.

Appeals to Community Colleges and MARA BPT can be forwarded directly to the relevant institutions without going through UPUOnline®.

It said the offer of a place for the 2025/2026 Academic Session is final, and any application to change the IPTA/MARA BPT study programme is not allowed.

Any inquiries regarding the UPUOnline® application can be forwarded to the IPTA Student Admissions Division directly at the IPTA Student Admissions Division, Department of Higher Education, Level 4, Tower 2, Jalan P5/6, Precinct 5, 62000 Putrajaya.