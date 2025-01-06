KEY QUOTES after Paris Saint-Germain's record 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Munich on Saturday:

“This means everything. It’s my dream, it’s our dream. It’s incredible. The result is not by magic. I’m happy we did it like this, now going to celebrate.”

- PSG's Portuguese midfielder Vitinha summing up what the one-sided win over Inter means.

“I don’t have the words. Thanks to the Parc (des Princes, PSG’s home stadium), thanks Paris. A dream has become reality. It’s just magnificent. It’s crazy, I’m so happy.”

-- PSG's teenaged double goal-scorer Desire Doue.

“Historic”.

-- Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo pays tribute after PSG win the Champions League for the first time.

“The big day has arrived at last. Victory and in the style of an entire club. Congratulations @PSG”

-- Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, who was unable to end PSG's long search for the continental crown during his time at the club.

“A day of glory for PSG! Bravo, we are all proud. Paris is the capital of Europe tonight. This success marks a historic step for French football on the European stage and crowns the commitment of an entire club and its supporters.”

-- French President Emmanuel Macron, who will recieve the champions of Europe at the Elysee Palace on Sunday.