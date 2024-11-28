KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is providing RM39.9 million to ensure food and essential items for disaster victims is adquate for this year.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said from the total, RM12 million was at federal level while RM27.9 million is for state level depots involving related necessities.

We provide basic necessities such as tents, mats, and blankets and at the same time we also prepare food packs or cooked food or retort food pouches.

“We also prepare special necessities especially for the disabled, senior citizens, women, children and dry food. This is especially to be given in areas that have been cut off,“ she said.

She said this during the winding up of the committee-level Supply (Budget) Bill 2025 for the ministry at the Dewan Rakyat today after 17 Members of Parliament participated in the debate session on the bill.

Regarding KPWKM’s preparedness to face the northeast monsoon, she said a total of 4,590 officers and staff of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), 1,047 people from the psychological support team and 6,073 JKM volunteers have been mobilised for this purpose.

Meanwhile, Noraini also said JKM is preparing a policy paper on providing incentives to volunteers involved in disaster relief in the country.

The Dewan Rakyat later approved the committee-level Supply (Budget) Bill 2025 for KPWKM.