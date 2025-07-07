KSN awaits full report on fake MC case involving civil servant

MELAKA: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar stated that he is awaiting the full investigation report regarding the alleged submission of fake medical certificates (MCs) by a civil servant in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

The case, reported by the media yesterday, involves three individuals, including a heart patient, who were arrested for suspected involvement in selling counterfeit MCs.

Shamsul Azri confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing and the report will be submitted to him soon. He made these remarks after attending the Melaka-level Jelajah Taat Setia MADANI Programme at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh. The event was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and attended by Melaka State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad.

The fake MC scheme was uncovered following an internal probe into a policeman who frequently took sick leave. Authorities found discrepancies in the submitted MCs, leading to further investigations.

During his speech at the programme, Shamsul Azri emphasized that civil servants’ loyalty should align with constitutional democracy rather than personal allegiance. “As civil servants, we serve a legitimate government in accordance with the law. We are not bound to any political party but to the oath of office we have taken to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law,“ he said.

He added that loyalty to leaders should strengthen national stability, enhance administrative effectiveness, and ensure the continuity of lawful policies.

At the same event, Ab Rauf and Shamsul Azri launched the MADANI Pocket Book, available in six languages: Malay, English, Mandarin, Tamil, Iban, and Kadazan. The pocket book serves as a concise guide to the Malaysia MADANI framework and key government initiatives. - Bernama