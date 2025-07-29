MCMC issues 279 directives for service quality failures

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has issued 279 Commission Directives to mobile service providers nationwide for non-compliance with the Mandatory Standards for Service Quality (MSQoS).

This move aligns with Commission Determination No. 2 of 2023, which ensures that service providers meet minimum standards for wireless broadband access in both urban and rural areas.

“Of the total, 154 were issued to YTL Communications, CelcomDigi (50), TM Technology Services (38), U Mobile (27), and 10 to Maxis.

“MCMC’s ongoing monitoring has identified critical service failures in areas such as download speed, network latency, packet loss, and service availability. Other concerns include web browsing session time and video streaming access time,” read the statement

MCMC has also warned that providers failing to take corrective action within the specified timeframe may face fines of up to RM500,000 for each instance of non-compliance under Subsection 105(5) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act A1743).

Since 2022, MCMC has issued a total of 984 Commission Directives, with 229 issued in 2022, 208 in 2023, none in 2024 due to approval only being obtained in early 2025, and 547 in 2025.

For further details on MSQoS and a full list of directives that have been registered, the public can visit MCMC’s official website at www.mcmc.gov.my. - BERNAMA