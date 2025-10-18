KSN: Education a shared duty, not teachers’ alone

PEKAN: Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar emphasised that the responsibility of educating children does not rest solely on teachers, but must be shared collectively with parents and the community.

He said effective education begins at home, continues in schools through the efforts of teachers and is further strengthened by the support of the surrounding community.

“Education starts at home — within the family bond, where parents must understand their children. When the child goes to school, teachers must also get to know them.

“But within the community, we too must play a role. If all this time people have thought that education is the sole duty of teachers, that is not true, it is a shared responsibility,” he said when met by reporters after the 2025 MADANI Adoption School Programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Temai here today.

SK Temai was chosen as a foster school under the Energy Commission through the MADANI Adoption School Programme, providing the school’s staff with various benefits and support in both education and welfare. and assistance

Commenting further, Shamsul Azri said the government remains committed to continuously improving the education system, including ensuring that schools are safe and secure environments that help shape students into better individuals.

He added that cooperation between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and schools will continue to be strengthened to maintain a safe and conducive learning atmosphere.

Touching on the MADANI Adoption School Programme, Shamsul Azri, who is also Energy Commission Chairman, said the initiative focuses on improving and upgrading school infrastructure, as well as implementing programmes to empower both students and teachers.

“In addition, financial assistance will also be provided to students in need,” he said.

At the event, the Energy Commission presented a contribution of RM10,000 to the SK Temai Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG), as well as three air conditioners, two smart television units, one interactive panel unit and school clothing assistance. - Bernama