KSN Tan Sri Shamsul Azri receives DPPN award in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar described the Darjah Panglima Pangkuan Negeri (DPPN) award conferred upon him as a driving force to further enhance public service delivery.

The award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’, was presented by Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Ramli Ngah Talib during an investiture ceremony at Dewan Seri Pinang.

Shamsul Azri expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “This award further strengthens my resolve to improve the public service to a higher level of excellence.” He urged civil servants to remain dedicated in serving the nation and its people.

Leading the list of 280 award recipients, Shamsul Azri was joined by Penang Malay Association president Tan Sri Dr Mohd Yussof Abdul Latiff and MMAG Holdings Berhad Executive Chairman Datuk Farhash Wafa Salvador, who also received the DPPN. The four-day ceremony, running until July 30, will honour 150 individuals with state orders and 1,380 with medals and honorary titles.

The governor’s birthday celebration commenced with a 17-gun salute, parade inspection, and guard of honour before the awards presentation. - Bernama