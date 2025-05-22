KUALA LUMPUR: KTM Komuter services in the Klang Valley will undergo temporary schedule adjustments for three days starting May 24 to facilitate signal system upgrade works along the route between Kepong Station and Salak Selatan Station.

In a statement today, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said the upgrade works are part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency and operational safety of its train services.

During this period, two main KTM Komuter routes - Pulau Sebang - Batu Caves - Pulau Sebang and Tanjung Malim - KL Sentral - Tanjung Malim, as well as the electric train service (ETS), are expected to experience delays of up to 50 minutes from their original schedules.

In addition, two ETS services - EG9425 (Padang Besar - Segamat) and EG9321 (Butterworth - Segamat), will experience platform changes at KL Sentral and Kuala Lumpur stations on May 24 only.

“Station staff will be on hand to assist and guide passengers to the appropriate platforms. KTMB advises all passengers to plan their journeys in advance and check train schedules via MyRailtime on the KTMB Mobile app,” the statement read.

“Passengers are also advised to stay alert to station announcements and updates through KTMB’s official social media channels,” the statement added.

KTMB also said that SMS notifications will be sent to affected ETS passengers as an early alert regarding potential delays.

“KTMB greatly appreciates the patience and continued support of all passengers during this upgrade exercise.

“Any further updates will be announced from time to time via KTMB’s official media channels, Passengers may also contact the KTMB Customer Service Centre at 03-9779 1200,” the statement added.