SEGAMAT: Jementah state assemblywoman Ng Kor Sim has given her full endorsement to the newly launched KTM Electric Train Service (ETS) to Segamat after riding its inaugural journey on March 15.

In a statement today, she described it as a major step forward for connectivity and economic growth in Jementah and the surrounding areas.

She was among the first passengers aboard the 12.15pm train from KL Sentral, which arrived in Segamat just before 3pm.

Calling the journey “pleasant, smooth, and incredibly convenient,” she said the service would be a game-changer for both daily commuters and

visitors alike.

This is the first time the ETS service, which covers the Padang Besar to Gemas route, has been extended into Johor, with Segamat as the first stop in the southern state.

“This is a milestone for Johor and a long-awaited boost for Jementah and Segamat. The ETS provides a much-needed alternative to road travel, cutting down travel time while offering a

more comfortable and reliable experience,” she said.

During the ride, Ng said she also took the opportunity to mingle with passengers, many of whom were excited about the service.

She noted that the response was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the train’s spacious seating, air-conditioned comfort, and seamless ride.

Some described it as a “breath of fresh air” compared to long highway journeys that can take more than four hours from KL, depending on traffic conditions.

She encouraged more people to make use of the ETS, highlighting that tickets for the Segamat route had been snapped up within minutes of going on sale on March 12.

“This shows that people have been waiting for a transport upgrade like this.

“We now need to ensure that our local economy, especially in Jementah, is ready to capitalise on the increased accessibility,“ she said.

With the new route cutting travel time from Kuala Lumpur to Segamat, Ng expects a significant spillover effect on Jementah’s economy, particularly in the tourism, food, and small

business sectors.

“With easier access, more visitors will discover what Jementah has to offer, from our famous durians to our unique local heritage.

“We should prepare for this economic boost by enhancing our tourism offerings and supporting local entrepreneurs,“ she said.

In this respect, Ng has called on KTM to increase the frequency of the services to and from Segamat services.

Right now, it only runs twice a day to and from KL Sentral.

She also noted that the introduction of ETS to Segamat marks the first time the high-speed service has been extended into Johor, making it a pivotal moment for rail connectivity in the

state.

Given the renewed excitement surrounding train travel, Ng said she was open to discussions on reviving the popular Karnival Keretapi Go Go Go, which was well received last year.

“People have been asking about it, and it could be a great way to celebrate this new chapter for our region while promoting rail travel as a sustainable and enjoyable mode of transport,“

she added.

“This is just the beginning. The ETS will change how people travel to and from Jementah and Segamat, and we must be ready to make the most of the opportunities that come with it,“ she

added.