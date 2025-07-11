Teachers call for respectful communication from parents during discussions

TEACHERS used to be people we respected the most, and even feared for their strictness, but it is doubtful if it still works that way with the current generation.

A young teacher raised this matter on Threads, appealing to young parents to be polite and learn to respect teachers when communicating.

Atira, the teacher who shared it online, said that just because she is young in age, it does not mean that parents can take advantage of her or speak to her informally.

“As a teacher, I still carry a great responsibility and strive to do my best. But please use polite and respectful language in official matters.

“Respect is not optional, it is the foundation of healthy communication,” she said.

Atira also shared some screenshots of her conversations with some of her students’ parents, where they approached her in an unmannerly way.

One of the conversations showed a parent merely informing her that the child had not completed the assigned homework, instead of helping the child to finish it.

In another instance, a parent didn’t appear to be asking for help, but rather ordering her to print something for the child.

When she replied that she hadn’t printed it yet, the parent even responded with, “Why?”, which came across as rude.

Leya advised that teachers should have boundaries with the parents by only communicating with them if there is any important matter concerning the student.

“For minor issues like these, teachers can just ignore the message. It’s because some teachers keep replying that parents get too comfortable sending personal messages.”

She also said that teachers should put a clear reminder to the parents to only approach them in the class’s students’ group chat for any inquiries, to set a boundary.

Many netizens said that it is annoying to see parents behaving this way towards teachers.

Noni said she is glad, as a parent who survived her children’s school days without texting the teachers, since there were no smartphones back then.

Overall, many internet users in the comments section expressed their disappointment with parents nowadays.