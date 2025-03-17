KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is introducing four special train services as part of the Northern Edition of the Lambaian Aidilfitri Express to meet high demand from travellers for Hari Raya.

KTMB said in a statement that 1,920 tickets for the KL Sentral to Padang Besar, Perlis train service, costing RM70 one-way for superior class seating, will be available for sale starting at 8 am today, March 17.

“This special train service is an alternative mode of transportation for Aidilfitri, allowing people to return home or travel for the holidays conveniently. It offers a smoother and more comfortable journey than road travel, which typically experiences heavy congestion during the festive season.

“KTMB remains committed to providing railway services that are not only safe but also comfortable, especially for senior citizens and children traveling long distances,“ KTMB said.

The train from KL Sentral will depart at 10.30 pm on March 27 and April 3, arriving in Padang Besar at 7.22 am the following day. Meanwhile, the return journey from Padang Besar is set for 10.30 pm on March 28 and April 4, arriving at KL Sentral at 7.10 am.

KTMB said the train will stop at major stations, including Tanjung Malim, Ipoh, Kuala Kangsar, and Taiping in Perak; Sungai Petani and Alor Setar in Kedah; as well as Arau, Perlis.

Tickets can be purchased cashlessly via the KTM Mobile (KITS) app, KTMB’s official website at www.ktmb.com.my, or KTMB kiosk machines.

Those looking for more information can contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200 or visit KTMB’s official social media platforms for the latest updates.