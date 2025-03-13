KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering four special East Coast edition Ekspres Lambaian Aidilfitri train services to cater to the high demand from passengers returning home for Aidilfitri this year.

Its group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin said that throughout the operation of this special train service, a total of 312 tickets will be available for each journey, amounting to 1,248 tickets in total.

He said the tickets include options for superior sleeper coaches and premier seating coaches to ensure passengers’ comfort and convenience.

“Interestingly, this special train also features a buffet coach offering a variety of meals, as well as a chillax coach—an exclusive lounge area where passengers can enjoy a more comfortable journey,“ he said after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme here today.

He added that the special train service will run on March 28 and April 2, 2025, departing from KL Sentral at 11 pm and arriving in Tumpat at 3.53 pm.

Meanwhile, on March 29 and April 4, 2025, the train will depart from Tumpat at 10.45 pm and is expected to arrive at KL Sentral at 3.10 pm.

The train will stop at 16 stations, namely Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kajang, Seremban, Pulau Sebang, Gemas, Bahau, Mentakab, Jerantut, Kuala Lipis, Gua Musang, Dabong, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas, Wakaf Bharu, and Tumpat.

He said tickets for the special train service will be priced between RM90 and RM95 for a one-way journey.

Mohd Rani Hisham added that tickets for KTMB services during the festive season can be purchased online via the KTM Mobile (KITS) app and official website at www.ktmb.com.my.

“Tickets can also be purchased from KTMB kiosks available at selected stations,” he said.