KTMB offers 30% discount on KL Sentral-Kluang ETS route for Deepavali

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering a special 30% discount on its Electric Train Service (ETS) route between KL Sentral and Kluang for Deepavali.

The promotion is valid for ticket purchases from October 20 to November 30, for travel between October 24 and November 30.

KTMB chief technical officer and acting group chief executive officer Ahmad Nizam Mohamed Amin said passengers can access the discount with the promo code GO2KLUANG30 when booking their tickets.

He stated that a total of 5,000 promo codes are available, subject to the stipulated terms and conditions.

In preparation for the expected surge in travel demand during the festive season, Ahmad Nizam added that KTMB has made 278,792 tickets available from October 16 to 26.

This includes 121,128 tickets for the ETS, 46,684 tickets for KTM Intercity, and 107,200 tickets for the Shuttle Tebrau service to Singapore.

He added that KTMB has introduced two additional trains on the KL Sentral–Padang Besar–KL Sentral route from October 17 to 22, with 3,780 extra tickets on sale since October 7.

Ahmad Nizam explained that this initiative is not only to meet the high travel demand for Deepavali but also part of KTMB’s ongoing effort to promote public transport as a safer, more comfortable, and sustainable travel option.

To ensure a smooth journey for all passengers, KTMB has deployed additional Auxiliary Police officers and staff at key stations to provide assistance and enhance platform safety.

He advised passengers to arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled departure time, as the boarding gates will close five minutes before the train departs.

Further information may be obtained at www.ktmb.com.my or the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200.

In a related gesture for the festive season, KTMB distributed 1,000 Deepavali gift packs to passengers of the ETS and Komuter services at KL Sentral and Butterworth stations in Penang.

The packs, containing murukku, mixed nuts, and a drink, were presented by Ministry of Transport secretary-general Datuk Seri Jana Santhiran Muniayan, as well as KTMB chairman Datuk Ahmad Redza Abdullah and Ahmad Nizam. – Bernama