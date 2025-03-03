KTMB to provide four additional ETS trains for Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will provide four additional Electric Train Service (ETS) trains from March 28 to April 6 to meet travel needs in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

It said the additional services would involve two trips for the KL Sentral-Padang Besar-KL Sentral route and two trips for the KL Sentral-Butterworth-KL Sentral route.

“This move is to meet the high demand since existing tickets for the ETS have been sold out,” it said in a statement today.

Throughout its operational period, the additional ETS trains will offer 1,260 seats daily, including business class seat selection, with a total of 12,600 seats provided to meet the high passenger demand.

The additional ETS tickets will be on sale from 10 am tomorrow (March 4).

The tickets can be purchased via cashless payment through the KTM Mobile (KITS) application, the official KTMB website at www.ktmb.com.my or the KTMB kiosks.

For more information, the public can contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200 or visit the KTMB’s official social media platforms.