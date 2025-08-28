Kuala Lumpur adopts 4P concept for sustainable city development

KUALA LUMPUR: The 4P concept – Public, Private, People and Partnership – has successfully driven the development of Kuala Lumpur as a sustainable and liveable city, says Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

Maimunah said the concept was in line with Kuala Lumpur’s vision and aspiration as a “City for All,” emphasising the active participation of the public sector, private sector and local communities in shaping the capital’s future.

“The application of the 4P concept is highly relevant in making Kuala Lumpur a sustainable, liveable and much-loved city by its residents,” she said on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme here, on Wednesday (August 27).

She said close collaboration with the private sector had accelerated the implementation of urban development projects, while also adding value in terms of maintenance, infrastructure and community well-being.

“For example, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has established the DBKL Endowment Fund, which allows private entities to contribute to six areas, including landscaping, infrastructure, housing, education and mobility,” she said.

She said DBKL’s green and community-driven initiatives had also received strong backing from the private sector, including the ‘adopt-a-park’ programme, which now involves 27 city parks, and beautification projects in Kuala Lumpur’s heritage back lanes through murals and public art.

In addition, she said DBKL worked with solar technology providers and paint manufacturers to support residents of the People’s Housing Projects (PPR) through renewable energy solutions and by brightening up residential buildings.

“Programmes such as ‘Car Free Morning’ organised by DBKL are also supported by the private sector, such as UOB Bank, which provides bicycles for the public. These are examples of partnerships that help ease the financial burden of the local authority,” she said.

Maimunah said the Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 (PTKL2040), which was gazetted on May 28 and came into effect on June 11, would serve as the city’s main development guideline.

She said the plan had gone through an extensive public engagement process, gathering more than 38,000 responses and 51 briefing sessions, reflecting the commitment towards inclusive development.

“If agencies such as the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), Public Works Department (PWD) and others wish to carry out development, this plan will serve as the reference and guideline,” she added. - Bernama