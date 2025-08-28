Vietnam pledges stronger ties with Malaysia as sole ASEAN strategic partner

KUALA LUMPUR: Vietnam’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Dinh Ngoc Linh, reaffirmed Hanoi’s commitment to strengthening its ties with Kuala Lumpur, noting that the country is proud to be Malaysia’s only comprehensive strategic partner in Southeast Asia.

According to him, November 2024 marked a brilliant milestone in Vietnam-Malaysia relations as the two countries agreed to upgrade their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the official visit of General Secretary To Lam to Malaysia.

Speaking at a reception here on Wednesday to commemorate the 80th National Day of Vietnam, Dinh said the cooperation framework has created an important foundation and direction for bilateral cooperation in the new period.

“We are proud to be Malaysia’s only comprehensive strategic partner in Southeast Asia,” he said.

The reception was attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as Guest of Honour, along with ambassadors, high commissioners, members of the diplomatic corps, senior officials and representatives of Malaysian ministries and organisations.

Dinh highlighted the foundations that are based on the main pillars, among others, promoting political, defence, and security cooperation; and enhancing economic connectivity towards sustainable development.

Other main pillars include opening up cooperation in new areas, such as digital transformation, renewable energy, and new technology; and enhancing coordination on international and multilateral issues.

Dinh said Vietnam and Malaysia share common aspirations, which he noted were key to advancing bilateral relations and strengthening ASEAN.

“Our shared interest and vision for security, prosperity, and sustainable development are key factors fueling the strong growth of bilateral relations and contributions to a cohesive, responsive, and prosperous ASEAN Community, amidst changes that bring both opportunities and challenges,” he said.

The ambassador also expressed Hanoi’s strong support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year.

“This year, with Malaysia assuming the role of ASEAN chairmanship under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability,’ Vietnam believes ASEAN will make significant strides towards becoming a prosperous, united, and developed community.

“Vietnam is strongly committed to accompanying Malaysia and ASEAN on this journey,” he said.

Reflecting on his country’s journey, Dinh said: “Over the past 80 years, from a land without a name on the world map, Vietnam has risen to become a symbol of peace, stability, hospitality, and a destination for international investors and tourists.”

He noted that Vietnam, from a backwards economy, has emerged to be among the top 40 leading economies.

Nowadays, Dinh said, Viet Nam is at the threshold of a historic turning point, a new era, “The Era of the Nation’s Rise.”

According to him, Vietnam is also focusing on green economic development, digital transformation, renewable energy, and adapting to climate change.

“These efforts are part of the country’s National Action Plan on Green Growth and our commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,” he said.

Looking ahead, Dinh outlined ambitious goals.

“With your continued support, we aim by 2030 to be among Southeast Asia’s top three in AI research, in the world’s top 30 for digital competitiveness and e-government, and home to world-class tech enterprises.

“By 2045, we envision Viet Nam as a leading regional and global innovation hub, among the top 30 worldwide,” he said. - Bernama