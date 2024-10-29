KUAM 2024 involves 488 participants, various aircraft

MELAKA: The 2004 Melaka International Air Carnival 2024 (KUAM 2024), which will take place from Oct 31 to Nov 3 at the Melaka International Airport (LTAM) in Batu Berendam here, is expected to involve around 488 participants and various types of aircraft.

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said among the aircraft are those from uniformed bodies, clubs and aviation academies, as well as ‘paramotors’, ‘microlights’ and ‘hang gliders’.

“For sure, the carnival this time will be livelier...and in addition to various aircraft exhibits, there will also be a career exhibition and interactive activities suitable for the whole family,“ he said at a press conference here today.

“KUAM 2024 has also received the full cooperation of the Defence Ministry, which has brought military assets such as tanks, bomb detectors, D1 & D2 war motorcycles and military firearms to be exhibited.”

Also present at the press conference were Melaka Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Amenities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer and State Tourism Promotion Division general manager Saari Basiron.

Elaborating further, Abdul Razak said there will also be a career exhibition by major agencies such as the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to provide information about career opportunities in the national security sector.

“For young people interested in careers as pilots or aviation engineers, the officers at this exhibition will give detailed information regarding eligibility qualifications, training and career paths that can be pursued.

“With the presence of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) fighter jet simulator, visitors can also experience handling a fighter jet themselves, an attraction that is sure to inspire the younger generation,“ he also said.

Visitors will be charged a reasonable ticket price of RM10 for adults and RM5 for children, which offers an interesting experience to them about the field of aviation and national security.