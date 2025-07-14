Kuantan police issue 194 summonses, seize 24 bikes in road ops

KUANTAN: Police issued 194 traffic summonses and confiscated 24 motorcycles during a special operation targeting reckless riders in the city.

The operation, dubbed Op Samseng Jalanan, was carried out from 4 pm to 11 pm following public complaints about illegal racing and dangerous stunts.

Acting Kuantan police chief Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud said 65 individuals aged 15 to 25 were penalised for various traffic violations.

Among them, an 18-year-old motorcyclist was arrested for performing a dangerous wheelie stunt on a public road.

“Such actions endanger not only the rider but also other road users,” Mohd Adli said.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries severe penalties, including jail time and hefty fines.

Reckless riding under this law can result in up to five years in prison, fines ranging from RM5,000 to RM15,000, or a driving licence suspension. Authorities urged youths to avoid using public roads for illegal racing or stunts. - Bernama