KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP) yesterday launched the National Franchise Policy 2030 (DFN 2030), aiming to enhance Malaysia’s franchise ecosystem and broaden market access both domestically and internationally.

The DFN 2030 was launched by its minister Datuk Ewon Benedick in conjunction with the Perbadanan Nasional Bhd (PERNAS) International Franchise Festival (PIFF 2025) here yesterday.

Ewon said DFN 2030 is designed to reflect the government’s commitment to fostering a thriving franchise industry that contributes to economic growth and innovation.

DFN 2030’s five key pillars are improving policies and governance, promoting franchising as the preferred business model, enhancing the capacity and capabilities of franchise entrepreneurs, optimising financial assistance access, as well as increasing market penetration both locally and globally.

“DFN 2030 is seen as a platform capable of propelling the performance of entrepreneurs, particularly franchise entrepreneurs towards advancing the franchise industry holistically, enabling them to compete both locally and internationally,” he said when launching PIFF 2025 yesterday.

Also present were Ewon’s deputy, Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud and PERNAS chairman Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin.

Ewon also expressed his confidence that the national franchise industry will continue to grow rapidly, positioning Malaysia as a leading franchise hub in the Asian region.

“The organisation of PIFF 2025 further supports this policy by providing entrepreneurs with global market access, serving as the first internationalisation platform designed to meet the goals and aspirations outlined in DFN 2030.

“PIFF 2025 also inspires franchise entrepreneurs by offering networking opportunities, business innovation insights, and strategic collaborations. The event has attracted participation from leading local and international franchise industry players, and also provided a platform for job opportunities within the industry,” he said.

In conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, Ewon said KUSKOP, through PERNAS, emphasises ASEAN elements, including the participation of ASEAN countries as exhibitors, forum panelists and business matchmaking partners.

Under the theme ‘A Dynamic and Sustainable Franchise Ecosystem’ DFN 2030 will drive the franchise industry ecosystem while supporting the growth and development of entrepreneurs operating within the franchise business model.

PIFF 2025, held from Feb 7 to 9, features 150 exhibitors, 20 per cent of which are international participants. The three-day event aims to draw 15,000 visitors.

Themed “Brew Your Success, Empowering Entrepreneurs,” the event focuses on the coffee, tea, and café industry, featuring exhibitions, entrepreneurship forums, business matchmaking, Latte Art and Barista competitions, lucky draws, E-Sports tournaments, busker performances, as well as a mini concert featuring renowned artists.

During the event, Ewon also witnessed the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between PERNAS and SME Corp, Prasarana Integrated Development Sdn Bhd (PRIDE), Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK), TERAJU and the presentation of PERNAS financing scheme.