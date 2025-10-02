KUSKOP supports high-performance companies for Bursa Malaysia listing

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development will provide continuous support to high-performance companies to help them list on Bursa Malaysia.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick highlighted the Vendor Development Programme as a key initiative where 38 anchor companies signed a memorandum of understanding with KUSKOP.

This programme offers registered vendors training, technical guidance, advisory services, and research development opportunities.

Ewon stated this effort aims to strengthen local vendors’ competitiveness for domestic and international market penetration.

He confirmed the initiative aligns with the 13th Malaysia Plan’s emphasis on scaling micro, small and medium enterprises.

The minister expressed hope that the 2026 Budget would continue prioritising MSME scaling, cooperative movements, and franchise industry development.

Ewon appreciated the Ministry of Finance’s commitment through budget engagement sessions with KUSKOP.

During the event, he launched MPOB-GLIDE Palm Oil-Based Insulating Oil, the first 100% palm oil-based insulating oil by Bumiputera company Glide Technology.

KUSKOP’s vendor development initiatives can strengthen Glide Technology’s position in Malaysia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This support helps drive job creation and contributes significantly to national economic growth. – Bernama