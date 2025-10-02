Three more Malaysians detained by Israeli forces in Gaza flotilla

SEPANG: Three additional Malaysian volunteers have been confirmed detained by Israeli forces during the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza.

Their vessel was intercepted at 3.39 pm today, bringing the total number of Malaysians held to 15.

The detained individuals are Muhammad Hareez Adzrami, Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli and Taufiq Mohd Razif, who were aboard the vessel Free Willy.

The Sumud Nusantara Command Centre here confirmed the detentions.

Earlier interceptions in international waters near the R3 red zone had resulted in 12 Malaysian volunteers being detained.

Those previously detained include singer Nur Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah from vessel Hio.

Norfarahin Romli and Danish Nazran Murad were detained from Grande Blu. Singer Nur Fazelah Mad Tahil was detained from Huga.

Ahmad Musa Alnuwayri Kamaruzaman, Iylia Balqis Suhaimi and Sul Aidil Sudi were detained from Alma.

Muhammad Haikal Abdullah, Muhammad Muaz Zainal Abiddin, Mohammad Zulfadhli Khiruddin and Mohd Rusydi Ramli were detained from Sirius.

Five other Malaysians have reportedly lost contact with the command centre.

The missing individuals include influencer Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin and Rahmat Ikhsan Mohd Sofyan.

The Global Sumund Flotilla involves more than 500 activists from 44 countries sailing to Gaza in solidarity.

This humanitarian mission aims to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza.

The flotilla has drawn global attention with participation from international figures.

Notable participants include climate activist Greta Thunberg and Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela is also participating in the mission. – Bernama