KUSKOP targets RM3.1 million sales at Terengganu SDSI showcase

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP) is targeting RM3.1 million in sales through the organisation of the Eastern Region-level Satu Daerah Satu Industri (SDSI) Showcase 2025 and the Eastern Zone My Pride Fair 2025 at the Terengganu Trade Centre (TTC) here.

KUSKOP secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the three-day programme, which began today, saw the participation of 71 SDSI entrepreneurs from Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu.

He said that the event, which featured the exhibition and sale of unique SDSI products, also included eight booths showcasing products made by prison inmates from the Prisons Department.

“The products made by prison inmates on display include songket, batik, wood- and iron-based creations, pastries, and agricultural produce.

“Their participation in this programme serves as an initiative to showcase to employers the potential employability of this group under the parole and licensed release system,” he said at the opening ceremony of the Eastern Region-level SDSI Showcase 2025 and the Eastern Zone My Pride Fair 2025 today.

Khairul Dzaimee said that KUSKOP had allocated RM5 million this year for the organisation of SDSI events in Tawau, Sabah; the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur; TTC; and Temerloh, Pahang.

He said that the event in Tawau, conducted from May 9 to 11, generated RM2.09 million in sales, with business matching amounting to around RM550,000.

“The National Showcase held at MITEC from July 30 to Aug 3 recorded sales of approximately RM1.096 million, with business matching totalling RM15.9 million.

“Another programme this year will take place in Temerloh, Pahang, in conjunction with Hawkers and Small Traders Day in November and is expected to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Nov 2,” he added. – Bernama