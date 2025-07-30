KYF graduates 534 at 26th convocation, boosts TVET talent

KUALA LUMPUR:** A total of 534 graduates from Kolej Yayasan Felda (KYF) received their scrolls at the 26th convocation ceremony held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

The graduates were awarded the Malaysian Skills Diploma and Malaysian Skills Certificate in fields such as Food Preparation, Pastry and Bakery Management, and Administrative Management.

Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek highlighted the significance of this year’s event, coinciding with the Mega 3 Dimensi Carnival (KM3D).

“KM3D combines Felda Settlers Day, the Rural Entrepreneur Carnival, and the One District One Industry Showcase, showcasing the synergy between education, entrepreneurship, and rural industrial heritage,“ he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi officiated the ceremony. Ahmad Shabery emphasised KYF’s role as a TVET-focused institution, offering industry-aligned programmes to produce skilled graduates.

“KYF provides full-time courses, Academy in Industry collaborations, and modular programmes to widen access to skills education,“ he added.

Since its establishment, Felda has driven social mobility and education in rural communities.

“Felda isn’t just about land development—it nurtures minds through knowledge and talent,“ Ahmad Shabery noted.

To date, 31,633 KYF graduates have entered the workforce across various sectors. - Bernama