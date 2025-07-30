Labuan Corporation chairman appointment must be merit-based, says Dr Zaliha

LABUAN: The appointment of the next chairman of Labuan Corporation should prioritise merit and competence to ensure the island’s sustained development, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Dr Zaliha emphasised that strong leadership with a clear vision and policy implementation skills is crucial for Labuan’s progress.

“The position should not be politicised or reduced to a matter of local sentiment... What matters is the ability to bring meaningful progress to Labuan, strengthen its economic resilience, and improve the lives of its people,” she told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Borneo Flora Festival 2025.

She highlighted the importance of selecting a capable leader as Labuan faces post-pandemic recovery, regional economic competition, and national development priorities.

“Labuan, as a federal territory, has garnered increasing attention from both local and international investors, particularly in the logistics, oil and gas, tourism and financial sectors,” she said.

Dr Zaliha added that proactive and strategic leadership is necessary to sustain this momentum.

“We must appoint someone who can engage stakeholders, drive public-private collaboration and ensure that government initiatives translate into tangible outcomes for the rakyat,” she said.

The chairman’s role includes shaping policies, overseeing local government affairs, and facilitating development projects.

While local perspectives are valuable, Dr Zaliha reiterated that leadership must be grounded in merit, experience, and performance.

The position became vacant after former Kimanis MP Tan Sri Anifah Aman concluded his term last month. - Bernama