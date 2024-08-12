LABUAN: The long-awaited Labuan-Kota Kinabalu ferry express service will resume operations on Dec 15, after being suspended for nearly three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

She said the revival of the ferry service is expected to strengthen ties between the duty-free island and mainland Sabah, addressing long-standing accessibility challenges as well as revitalise its tourism sector by encouraging tourism packages offering Sabah and Labuan experiences.

“We will never ignore Labuan’s need for improved accessibility...this effort is crucial not only for the local community but also for boosting visitor numbers.

“The enhanced connectivity is expected to attract more visitors and foster economic growth in the region,” she said during an exclusive interview with Bernama in conjunction with her serving as federal territories for a year.

She also said that the government planned to extend the 50 percent travel subsidy currently available to roll-on, roll-off ferry passengers and vehicles to those using the ferry express service as it would ease travel costs for commuters.

Resumption of ferry express service is in line the government’s broader strategy to support local industries and communities travelling between Labuan and Kota Kinabalu, and will pave the way for economic flow to Labuan and its surrounding areas, she added.

The once-popular ferry service was forced to cease operations due to low traffic volume when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.