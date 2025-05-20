KUCHING: The Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims, among other things, to provide a formal mechanism for the registration of Waqf or religious endowment lands in the land registry.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said through the introduction of Section 171A, individuals and the Sarawak Islamic Religious Council will be empowered to apply for such registrations.

He added that the amendment also extended similar provisions to other religions with equivalent concepts.

“This marks a progressive and inclusive step forward, reflecting Sarawak’s commitment to safeguarding the rich diversity of religious faiths within its multicultural society,” he said when tabling the Bill during the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Awang Tengah said to strengthen the State’s enforcement capabilities, Section 209 had been amended to provide enhanced penalties for the unlawful occupation, cultivation and clearing of state land.

He said any person who committed such offences was now liable to a fine of up to RM500,000 or imprisonment for a term of up to five years.

“Section 230 has also been revised to increase penalties for the subdivision and development of land without proper approval, with fines of up to RM3 million and an additional daily penalty of RM5,000 for continuing offences,” he said.

The Sarawak state legislative assembly unanimously passed the Bill following a debate session that saw the participation of 16 assemblymen.