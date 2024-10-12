Landslide: Household of three instructed to evacuate

KUANTAN: Three residents of a semi-detached house in Kampung Aur Gading, Luit, Maran near here were instructed to temporarily move after a landslide occurred.

The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department said they received a report about the emergency at 11.37 am from the house owner and they were instructed to vacate the residence and evacuate to the Kampung Luit relief centre.

“Firefighters arrived and conducted an inspection and found the distance between the house and the landslide to be less than three metres with the slope being about five metres high.

“There were two adult males and a woman in the house and they were uninjured,” the department said in a statement today.

The report on the landslide has also been sent to the Public Works Department and the police for further action, it added.