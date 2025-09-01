Lee Lam Thye calls for respect, justice, and fairness to strengthen unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians must remain steadfast in upholding the principles of respect, justice, and fairness to ensure Malaysia continues to thrive as a united and harmonious nation.

Unity advocate Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pic) stated that the country faces many challenges in building and sustaining unity in a multiracial, multi-religious, and multicultural society.

“Our Prime Minister has rightly reminded Malaysians not to allow ourselves to be divided along racial and religious lines,” he said.

Lee emphasised that unity is the foundation of peace, progress, and prosperity, yet achieving true unity is not without obstacles.

The social activist outlined multiple concerns, highlighting how racial and religious polarisation, economic disparities, social media misinformation, political exploitation of sensitive issues, and the weakening of shared values collectively threaten national unity.

“Gaps in income and opportunity among different groups can lead to feelings of neglect, discrimination, and unfairness, which in turn weaken the sense of belonging,” he said.

He further noted that the spread of fake news, hate speech, and provocative content online can quickly ignite tensions and erode social harmony.

Lee observed that sensitive issues relating to race and religion are sometimes manipulated for short-term political gain, at the expense of long-term national unity.

“A lack of emphasis on shared national identity, mutual respect, and compassion makes it difficult to bridge differences and focus on common goals,” he said.

He urged all Malaysians to play their part in overcoming these challenges, saying that leaders at every level must act responsibly, avoid divisive narratives, and instead promote inclusiveness and respect.

The education system, media, and community organisations must play a key role in promoting deeper understanding, mutual respect, and the value of diversity.

“True unity cannot be forced; it must be cultivated through ongoing efforts, open dialogue, and a genuine dedication to building the nation,” he remarked.

Lee concluded that if Malaysians remain steadfast in upholding the principles of respect, justice, and fairness, Malaysia will continue to thrive as a united and harmonious nation. – Bernama