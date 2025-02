KUALA LUMPUR: The Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency has allocated RM40,000 to 40 suraus in the area in conjunction with the fasting month of Ramadan.

Its MP Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Communications Minister, said the contribution consists of RM1,000 in cash for each of the 40 suraus to facilitate ‘moreh’ activities.

“May all our deeds this Ramadan be more meaningful and better than in previous years,” he said in a post on X yesterday night.