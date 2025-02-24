CCAM fundraiser raises RM200,000, seeks RM1.8m

KUALA LUMPUR: The Children’s Cancer Association Malaysia (CCAM) hosted a Gala Night Fundraising Dinner on Saturday at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, in conjunction with International Childhood Cancer Day on Feb 15.

The event raised RM200,000, but CCAM founder Lavaniyah Ganapathy told theSun that RM1.8 million is needed to provide medical care for 14 children currently under CCAM support for the next year.

Sponsored by Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BCorp) founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan, the event gathered 350 guests, including supporters, corporate sponsors and members of the public, to raise funds for Malaysian children battling cancer.

Among those present were 60 childhood cancer survivors and their families, many of whom have received assistance from CCAM.

Lavaniyah, who founded CCAM in 2022, was inspired by her own experience after her daughter Mahiyaa Bala, six, was diagnosed with leukaemia.

“Childhood cancer remains a pressing concern in Malaysia, with about 77 out of every 100,000 children diagnosed. Since its establishment, CCAM has helped 72 children and are supporting 14 others in their fight against cancer.

“In 2023 alone, 220 children lost the battle with cancer. This underscores the urgent need for awareness, early detection and financial support,” she said.

She highlighted that the most common types of childhood cancer in Malaysia include leukaemia, brain and nervous system cancers and lymphoma.

While the fundraiser secured RM200,000, CCAM aims to raise RM1.8 million to cover medical care for the children it currently supports.

“To sustain our efforts, we need at least RM5 million annually to fund essential treatments, financial aid and resources for families with children battling cancer,” Lavaniyah said.

The funds will help cover medical expenses, hospital treatments and financial aid for families facing long-term care costs.

Beyond financial aid, CCAM also conducts awareness programmes, provides emotional and psychological support and ensures that no child or family faces cancer alone.

The organisation supports children from newborns to 18 years old, ensuring equal access to medical care.

Despite medical advancements, Malaysia’s childhood cancer survival rate remains at 55% to 65%, far below the 95% survival rate in many developed countries.

“This gap is alarming and must be addressed,” Lavaniyah said, urging an update to Malaysia’s national cancer registry as the latest statistics date back to 2017.

“It is shameful that we are still relying on outdated data,” she added.

Lavaniyah stressed on the importance of early intervention, adding that timely treatment improves survival rates.

“Unfortunately, in some cases, funds were secured too late. By the time treatment began, infections or organ damage had already occurred,” she said.

The rising cost of cancer treatment is expected to increase by 12.7% annually, making financial aid crucial to ensure timely access to care.

She urged the public, corporate sponsors and caring individuals to support CCAM’s mission so that no child in Malaysia is denied cancer treatment due to financial limitations.

“We need to act quickly to give these children the best chance of survival. I urge all Malaysians to join CCAM in this mission so we can bridge the gap and give them the fighting chance they deserve,” she said.

Those interested in supporting CCAM can contact Lavaniyah at info@ccaminternational.com.

Donations can be made to Hong Leong Bank A/C No. 21400086276.