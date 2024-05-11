Leverage ASEAN 2025 chairmanship to resolve regional issues - MPs

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to make the most of Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship as a platform to address various issues in the region.

Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (BN-Simpang Renggam) said that Malaysia should use the opportunity as ASEAN chair to discuss important issues, such as environmental sustainability, through dialogue with ASEAN ministers and senior officials.

“It is time we take bold steps forward to invest in a sustainable future and ensure that the ASEAN region sets an example in tackling climate change challenges.

“We must commit to realising the vision of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint 2025 and envision a region where the quality of life continues to improve through truly people-centred, eco-friendly, and sustainable development initiatives,” he said when debating the 2025 Supply Bill in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

He added that now is the right time to initiate substantial change, not only for the current generation but also for future generations.

Meanwhile, Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (PN-Langkawi) suggested that the government optimally utilise the ASEAN 2025 allocation, including organising related programmes across various locations nationwide, including Langkawi.

Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) proposed placing the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development’s purview, alongside the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) and the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (FELCRA).

He said that aligning these three key agencies, which are pillars of the rural economy, would ensure more effective coordination in strengthening the palm oil and rubber sectors.

“FELDA should be placed under the ministry so that its administration and supervision are more efficient,” he said.

A total of 15 MPs took part in the debate today, bringing the overall number to 156 MPs over eight days beginning Oct 21.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow.